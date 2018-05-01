Paul Mpagi Sepuya: Dark Room

Friday, Apr 13 - May 26, 2018

DOCUMENT is pleased to present Dark Room, Paul Mpagi Sepuya’s second solo exhibition at the gallery. The exhibition will open on Friday, April 13th with a reception from 5pm-8pm and will continue through May 26th.

Paul Mpagi Sepuya’s work is part of a common plea for a sincere regard of feeling and sensuality as tools for photographic inquiry. Touch and distance are formulated as requisite foundations for articulating, linking and retooling elided knowledge structures. Working within the lineage of homoerotic photography, Sepuya crafts unique frameworks for understanding how bodies and subjectivities emerge as actionable properties of entanglements, which result from a cohabitation of haptic visuality and spatial arrangements. What we are presented with are libidinally-charged ecosystems that unfold affects and positions, extending our relationship to the world, and touched bodies, across time and space. (…)

– Mark Pieterson