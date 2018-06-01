Pausing to Care

Saturday, May 26, 2018

CREATIVE WELL-BEING | 2-DAY WORKSHOP

WITH GRETCHEN STEELE



This is a two-day workshop: Friday, May 25th at 6PM to 8:30PM and Saturday, May 26th from 1PM to 4PM.

Boost your well-being with comment free, Intuitive art making, breath regulation, and gentle yoga and dance.



To get started, RSVP on DABBLE