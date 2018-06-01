Close
Search

Pausing to Care

0e79baee-ea20-44e2-ab6d-cc665ed774f0

Saturday, May 26, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Open Studios
  • Events
    • Location
    Positive Space Studios
    District
    West Side
    Address
    3520 W. Fullerton Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60647
    Telephone
    815.757.5214
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    CREATIVE WELL-BEING | 2-DAY WORKSHOP
    WITH GRETCHEN STEELE

    This is a two-day workshop: Friday, May 25th at 6PM to 8:30PM and Saturday, May 26th from 1PM to 4PM.

    Boost your well-being with comment free, Intuitive art making, breath regulation, and gentle yoga and dance.

    To get started, RSVP on DABBLE

    Previous Event
    Next Event