People's History of Chicago

Friday, Jan 19, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Logan Center Exhibitions
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    915 E. 60th St.
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-834-8377
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Come celebrate the city through poetry! This group poetry show will feature performances from community and campus members alike. Author of the new book "People's History of Chicago" Kevin Coval will also share the stage and his own poetry. 

    If you are interested in performing for the night, email your name and a poem to chicagostudies@uchicago.edu. 

    The event is free, and refreshments will be provided. The event will be held in the 9th floor Performance Penthouse of the Logan Center.

