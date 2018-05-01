Perceptions

Friday, May 4 - 28, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, May 4 from 5-8pm

Charles Gniech | Julia Katz | Deanna Krueger | Rebecca Moy

In the middle of the country, surrounded by flat plains, towering skyscrapers and seemingly endless water, these artists explore abstraction in a vision of their own. Their work references landscape, geology, and meditation, through color and texture.

Image: Charles Gniech, Aqua I, II, &III, 2017, acrylic on canvas, each 20" x 20"