Perceptions

Charles-gniech

Friday, May 4 - 28, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Hofheimer Gallery
    District
    North Side
    Address
    4823 N. Damen
    Chicago, IL 60625
    Telephone
    847-274-7550
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening reception: Friday, May 4 from 5-8pm

    Charles Gniech | Julia Katz | Deanna Krueger | Rebecca Moy 

    In the middle of the country, surrounded by flat plains, towering skyscrapers and seemingly endless water, these artists explore abstraction in a vision of their own. Their work references landscape, geology, and meditation, through color and texture.

    Image: Charles Gniech, Aqua I, II, &III, 2017, acrylic on canvas, each 20" x 20"

     

     

