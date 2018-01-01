Close
Search

Perfect Life: Arina Dähnick

Image

Friday, Oct 5 - Dec 1, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-642-2255
    Reminder
    Download to calendar


    October 5 - December 1
    Opening Reception with the Artist! Friday, October 5, 6-10 p.m.

    Arina Dähnick was born in 1965 and grew up in Hamburg, Germany. At 17 years old, Arina had the opportunity to present her photos at an exhibition and later completed a practical training at the photo press agency Transglobe. She works as a professional photographer and homeopathic psychotherapist and trains young psychotherapists. Arina describes her photographs as fine art and explains below how she focuses on playing with light and color.

    arina-daehnick.de

    Previous Event
    Next Event