Perfect Life: Arina Dähnick

Friday, Oct 5 - Dec 1, 2018
- The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
- River North
- 300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
Chicago, IL 60654
- 312-642-2255
October 5 - December 1
Opening Reception with the Artist! Friday, October 5, 6-10 p.m.
Arina Dähnick was born in 1965 and grew up in Hamburg, Germany. At 17 years old, Arina had the opportunity to present her photos at an exhibition and later completed a practical training at the photo press agency Transglobe. She works as a professional photographer and homeopathic psychotherapist and trains young psychotherapists. Arina describes her photographs as fine art and explains below how she focuses on playing with light and color.
arina-daehnick.de