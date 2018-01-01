Perfect Life: Arina Dähnick

Friday, Oct 5 - Dec 1, 2018



Opening Reception with the Artist! Friday, October 5, 6-10 p.m.

Arina Dähnick was born in 1965 and grew up in Hamburg, Germany. At 17 years old, Arina had the opportunity to present her photos at an exhibition and later completed a practical training at the photo press agency Transglobe. She works as a professional photographer and homeopathic psychotherapist and trains young psychotherapists. Arina describes her photographs as fine art and explains below how she focuses on playing with light and color.

arina-daehnick.de