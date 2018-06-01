Close
Performance: Darmiyaan

Sunday, May 27, 2018

3:00pm - 4:30pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    FREE, open to all

    Artist Sabba Elahi and dancer-choreographer Ahalya Satkunaratnam premiere their new, collaborative work, Darmiyaan. The performance explores the global war on terror through meditative drawing, repetitive news reels, and physical, visual, and sonic movements. It will be followed by a brief discussion with the artists.
     

