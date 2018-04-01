Performance: River, Tributary, _________

Friday, Mar 16, 2018

Please join us for River, Tributary, _____, a new performance by The Tip of My Tongue artist Udita Upadhyaya and composer Ethan T. Parcell.



Parcell and Upadhyaya come together to uncover meandering relationships to music whilst exploring the mark making of sound and language as well as concepts of homeland and homebuilding. They have invited an ensemble of multiligual Chicago artists to collectively devise a soundscape that attempts to capture the power of language embedded in ancestry while holding the loss of mother tongues. The project also considers music as first language.



Doors open at 6:30PM.