Close
Search

PERSPECTIVE: Annual Benefit & Silent Auction

Unnamed-25

Saturday, Dec 2, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    224-200-1155
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Perspective Gallery to hold its 3rd Annual Benefit & Silent Auction
    Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 5-7 p.m.

    Everyone is invited to Perspective Gallery on Chicago Avenue in Evanston to join the celebration. There will be a wide array of silent auction items featuring work by more than 20 fine art photographers, including: Pamela Bannos, Barbara Ciurej / Lindsay Lochman, Barbara Diener, Mary Farmilant, Juan Giraldo, Joseph D. Jachna, David Schalliol, Jamie Tuttle, David Travis and Perspective Gallery Members. Gift certificates for photography lessons will also be among the auction items.

    This is a great opportunity to acquire exceptional works of art while supporting Perspective Gallery and its mission. 

    Winning bidders will be able take their acquisitions home with them at the close of the event. The event is free and open to the public. Appetizers, wine and refreshments will be served.

    Previous Event
    Next Event