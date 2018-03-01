Perspectives on Photography: Clarissa Bonet

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018

This event is free and open to the public.

Our perception of place is formed through our personal experience of it over time, a two way process between the observer and the environment. In turn, we each form a personal, unique understanding and mental image of any given place. For the past seven years, Clarissa Bonet has been using the camera to make tangible her understanding and vision of the urban space. In her talk, she will discuss two concurrent and ongoing projects, City Space and Stray Light, and provide insight into her work and creative process.

Clarissa Bonet is a Chicago based artist. Her work explores aspects of the urban space in both a physical and psychological context. She received her M.F.A. in photography from Columbia College Chicago and her B.S. in Photography from the University of Central Florida.

Bonet’s photography, which has been exhibited nationally and internationally, resides in the collections of the University of Michigan Museum of Art, The Museum of Contemporary Photography, the Southeast Museum of Photography, the Haggerty Museum of Art, University Club Chicago, and the JPMorgan Chase Art Collection.

Her work has been featured on CNN Photos, The Wall Street Journal, The Eye of Photography, Photo District News, Chicago Magazine, Harpers Bizarre, Juxtapoz and many other notable online and print publications. In 2017 Bonet received recognition and support for her work from the Individual Artists Program Grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events. In 2015 she was chosen as one of PDN’s 30 New and Emerging Photographers to Watch. She was selected as a 2016 Flash Forward Emerging Photographer by the Magenta Foundation. Bonet was the first recipient of Perspective Gallery’s LENS, Juror’s Prize back in 2012. She exhibited at the Gallery in a two person show later that same year.