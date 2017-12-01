Perspectives on Photography: Richard Cahan

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017
- 4:30pm - 6:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
- Suburbs / Midwest
- 1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
Evanston, IL 60201
- 224-200-1155
Join us this Sunday, November 19 at 4:30pm
for our Perspectives on Photography series.
Distinguished author and publisher, Richard Cahan, will present photographs from and speak about his new book, Chicago: Classic Photographs.