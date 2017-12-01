Close
Search

Perspectives on Photography: Richard Cahan

Chicago-classic-photographs_750_1024x1024

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017

Time
4:30pm - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    224-200-1155
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join us this Sunday, November 19 at 4:30pm
    for our Perspectives on Photography series.

    Distinguished author and publisher, Richard Cahan, will present photographs from and speak about his new book, Chicago: Classic Photographs.

    Previous Event
    Next Event