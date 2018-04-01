Pet Portrait Painting Workshop

Saturday, Apr 14, 2018

$30 General Admission | $25 Intuit Members

Advance registration required

Teaching artist Katie Romans will lead you in a workshop as you learn to create a colorful painted portrait of your furry loved one. Step-by-step instructions for beginners will be available, and experienced painters are encouraged to explore their personal style and practice different techniques. All supplies are included. Please bring a clear photo of your pet!