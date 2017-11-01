Close
Peter Jodocy

Wednesday, Sep 13 - Dec 31, 2017

    John Michael Kohler Arts Center
    Address
    608 New York Avenue
    Sheboygan, WI 53081
    Telephone
    920-458-6144
    THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED EXHIBITION SERIES
     

    PETER JODOCY

    Peter Jodocy (1884–1971), a German-born Belgian, traveled the world looking for the ideal place to call home and eventually chose the remote Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Jodocy and his wife homesteaded a farm in an area that today remains largely wilderness. He expressed his often-humorous reflections on American culture in his small but expertly crafted yard environment.

