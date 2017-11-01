Wednesday, Sep 13 - Dec 31, 2017
- John Michael Kohler Arts Center
- 608 New York Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
- 920-458-6144
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED EXHIBITION SERIES
PETER JODOCY
Peter Jodocy (1884–1971), a German-born Belgian, traveled the world looking for the ideal place to call home and eventually chose the remote Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Jodocy and his wife homesteaded a farm in an area that today remains largely wilderness. He expressed his often-humorous reflections on American culture in his small but expertly crafted yard environment.