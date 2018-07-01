Close
Philes & Ists: Artwork by Emery Kennett

Emerykennett

Saturday, Jun 23, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Positive Space Studios
    District
    West Side
    Address
    3520 W. Fullerton Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60647
    Telephone
    815.757.5214
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The moment that you pick up an object, it no longer exists on it's own. It is now yours, something which you chose yourself, and this decision becomes an act of individualism. This body of work showcases real people, the things they collect, and how it has become part of their identity. By simple act of collecting, these collectors create a world around these unremarkable objects and they become reflections of their own life. These knick knacks are the stuff of museums, of culture, civilizations, community, and evolution; and yet it is second nature, a habit, an impulse.

