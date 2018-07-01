Philes & Ists: Artwork by Emery Kennett

Saturday, Jun 23, 2018

The moment that you pick up an object, it no longer exists on it's own. It is now yours, something which you chose yourself, and this decision becomes an act of individualism. This body of work showcases real people, the things they collect, and how it has become part of their identity. By simple act of collecting, these collectors create a world around these unremarkable objects and they become reflections of their own life. These knick knacks are the stuff of museums, of culture, civilizations, community, and evolution; and yet it is second nature, a habit, an impulse.