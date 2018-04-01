Close
Search

Philip Carey: Art in My Veins

Philip-carey

Thursday, Mar 22 - May 13, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The work of Philip Carey can be described as colorful, wacky, strange and full of fun. Born in 1942 in Long Beach, Calif., Carey creates art inspired by his dreams and the medical treatments he received between 2004 and 2015. During this period, Carey was diagnosed with heart disease, kidney disease and prostate cancer, and he began collecting the medical ephemera associated with his treatment.

    Previous Event
    Next Event