Photo Chat and Workshop with Phillip Kalantzis-Cope

Thursday, Jul 12, 2018

All are invited to join us for a Capturing Landscapechat with photographer Phillip Kalantzis-Cope!

Join a lively discussion about photography with opportunities to ask questions and share insights and current work. We will talk about 20th century American documentary photography, using the photographs on display from the KAM collection in the Capturing Landscape exhibition as our starting point.

The session will conclude with a creative workshop activity: attendees will be invited to talk about and capture images from the exhibition as inspiration for their own photography, then submit new landscape photographs to be featured in an online Capturing Landscape photo gallery.

About the photographer

Phillip Kalantzis-Cope’s work explores several properties of modernity, modes of transportation, urban formations, lived spaces, and the flow of information goods. His work in On The Plane, Picturing Art, Mid-Continent Modern, The Myths of New York, and Polis is rooted in the documentary tradition. In the widest view, each project, while distinct, is connected by an attempt to understand the in-common properties of history and their effects on the framing of everyday life.

Phillip was a member of the Foundation Contributors Council of The Local East Village (LEV), a partnership between The New York Times and the Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism at New York University. The LEV was an experiment in the production and dissemination of “hyper-local” media. Phillip contributed images that were matched to stories of happenings in the East Village and participated in the overall direction of the project. In his time with the LEV, he was exposed to an emerging political economy of new media, providing and insider’s view to interpret the precarious nature of creative labor in a post-industrial age. During this time, Phillip also worked with a range of independent online new media outlets in New York City.