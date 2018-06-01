Photographing the Familiar with Elinor Carucci

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

This full-day workshop enables participants to enhance their vision and personal style while delving deeper into the emotions and nuances of what is familiar to them, what they are most close to, and what they want to get closer to with the camera. Whether making portraits, creative dramas, or documentary, Elinor will guide participants through the process of making art from inside your life and creating work that is intimate and deep. This workshop will encourage you to follow your instincts and intuition as a way to strengthen your vision and voice.

Participants should bring between 15 – 25 printed images. Workshop is limited to 18 participants.

Workshop Presented by: Elinor Carucci

Date: Friday, September 28

Time: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Cost: $325 / $365*

Location: Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel | 163 East Walton Place | Chicago, IL | 60611

Registration opens May 25th at 10 am for Filter Photo Members, June 1st to the general public

*Early bird pricing ends June 30th

Image: The woman that I still am #2, 2010