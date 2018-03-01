Close
Search

Photography Book Club

Be07f244-e0db-4de6-80ec-4537be68e0e9

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Filter Photo
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1821 W Hubbard, Ste. 207 (60622)
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    RSVP HERE

    Every third Tuesday of the month.

    Filter Photo welcomes photo book enthusiasts in a casual monthly gathering that explores the photographic book form through historical and contemporary examples. Each session will present at least three books for discussion and participants are invited to bring additional books to consider with the group. Books will be examined for a synergy of both form and content, historical relevance, production qualities, and cultural impact. Refreshments will be served.

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event