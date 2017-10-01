Photography Workshop with Nicholas Pinto Begins

Thursday, Oct 12, 2017

Leica photographer and instructor Nicholas Pinto along with Tamarkin Camera offer a 6-week, all-new one-of-a-kind Chicago photography workshop.

Nicholas Pinto will work with a small group of students to help hone student projects and individual photographic style over the course of this six-week program. We meet weekly on Thursday evenings at The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera, to discuss your images, reviews portfolios, and guide your project to completion.



Students will assign themselves a project with a subject matter that interests them. Participants will either create - or continue - a project with new photographs made during this workshop. Group critique sessions will help guide your project’s direction while creating a dialog around your work. Students shoot and finish the course with a complete photo series.



This special workshop will culminates with a gallery exhibit of the workshop participant’s work, during the month of December in The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera.

Visit website for tuition information and session dates. Limited to 10 participants. Sign-up now.