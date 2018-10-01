Close
Photos at Noon: Collage

Ded3f04972efa92372ff63bb0c220fedf72da9bf

Friday, Nov 2, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 1:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join us for a print viewing of works from the museum’s collection made with the collage technique employed by the artists in the current exhibitions. This print viewing will include works by Aimée Beaubien, Marshall Brown, Robert Heinecken, Michael Robinson, and Penelope Umbrico.

