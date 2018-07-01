Photos at Noon: Constructed and Staged Images

Friday, Aug 31, 2018
- Time
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Events
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- Telephone
- 312-663-5554
- Reminder
This print viewing introduces works made by artists who construct photographic images to address a concept or create a narrative. These artists alter the scenes they encounter and photograph or go to more elaborate ends to create hybrid images more removed from real world events. Among the techniques they use are manipulating images or creating montage and collage by hand, in the darkroom or computer, and constructing tableaux that they then photograph.