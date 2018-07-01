Close
Photos at Noon: Constructed and Staged Images

Friday, Aug 31, 2018

12:00pm - 1:00pm
  • Tours & Performances
  • Events
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    Michigan Avenue
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    312-663-5554
    This print viewing introduces works made by artists who construct photographic images to address a concept or create a narrative. These artists alter the scenes they encounter and photograph or go to more elaborate ends to create hybrid images more removed from real world events. Among the techniques they use are manipulating images or creating montage and collage by hand, in the darkroom or computer, and constructing tableaux that they then photograph.

