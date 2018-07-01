Photos at Noon: Fundamentals of Photography

Friday, Jul 20, 2018
- Time
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Events
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- Telephone
- 312-663-5554
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
This print viewing is meant to serve as a basic introduction to the medium of photography and includes images that demonstrate a range of fundamentals and techniques including camera optics, use of vantage point, framing, focus, light, time of day, and digital manipulation. This selection also introduces viewers to a variety of traditions, such as landscape, portraiture, and street photography.