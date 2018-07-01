Close
Photos at Noon: Fundamentals of Photography

Friday, Jul 20, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
  • Events
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    This print viewing is meant to serve as a basic introduction to the medium of photography and includes images that demonstrate a range of fundamentals and techniques including camera optics, use of vantage point, framing, focus, light, time of day, and digital manipulation. This selection also introduces viewers to a variety of traditions, such as landscape, portraiture, and street photography.

