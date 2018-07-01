Close
Photos at Noon: Landscape and Place

Friday, Aug 17, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
  • Events
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    This print viewing addresses various approaches to the genre of landscape photography from the mid-20th Century to the present. Viewers will be exposed to numerous ways photographers have imaged the land, its use, and its place within the popular imagination.

