Photos at Noon: Landscape and Place

Friday, Aug 17, 2018
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Tours & Performances
- Events
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- Michigan Avenue
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- 312-663-5554
This print viewing addresses various approaches to the genre of landscape photography from the mid-20th Century to the present. Viewers will be exposed to numerous ways photographers have imaged the land, its use, and its place within the popular imagination.