Photos at Noon: Portraiture and the Human Subject

Friday, Aug 3, 2018
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- Michigan Avenue
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- 312-663-5554
This print viewing introduces photographs with a focus on portraiture where visual information such as setting, clothing, body language, and facial expression speak to the identity of the subject. Choices made by the photographer such as use of vantage point, lighting, framing, timing and composition also impact the viewer’s perception of the subject.