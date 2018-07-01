Close
Photos at Noon: Portraiture and the Human Subject

Friday, Aug 3, 2018

12:00pm - 1:00pm
  • Tours & Performances
  • Events
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    Michigan Avenue
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    312-663-5554
    This print viewing introduces photographs with a focus on portraiture where visual information such as setting, clothing, body language, and facial expression speak to the identity of the subject. Choices made by the photographer such as use of vantage point, lighting, framing, timing and composition also impact the viewer’s perception of the subject.

