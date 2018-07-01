Close
Photos at Noon: Race and Representation

Friday, Jun 29, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
  • Events
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    In this session, Sheridan Tucker Anderson, MoCP curatorial fellow for diversity in the arts, will lead a print viewing on race and representation. This print viewing introduces a range of photographs that focus on the wide spectrum of identities present among those of African descent--both on the continent of Africa and within the African Diaspora--and seeks to challenge stereotypical portrayals common in popular culture, as well as offer a more diverse and inclusive view of the collection.

