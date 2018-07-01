Photos at Noon: Race and Representation

Friday, Jun 29, 2018

In this session, Sheridan Tucker Anderson, MoCP curatorial fellow for diversity in the arts, will lead a print viewing on race and representation. This print viewing introduces a range of photographs that focus on the wide spectrum of identities present among those of African descent--both on the continent of Africa and within the African Diaspora--and seeks to challenge stereotypical portrayals common in popular culture, as well as offer a more diverse and inclusive view of the collection.