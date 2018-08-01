Plant Parenthood: Repotting Demo & Hands-on Class

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018
- Time
- 2:00pm - 4:00pm
- Categories
-
- Events
- Location
- Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
704 Main St.
Evanston, IL 60202
- Telephone
- 847-418-1289
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Tickets can be purchased here
Increase your plant parenting skills in a friendly non-judgemental atmosphere. What you'll be learning: choosing the right potting mix, finding the correct pot size, knowing when to repot, and other tips and tricks to make your plant owning journey easier.
The class fee includes a repotting demonstration and hands-on guided practice.
Not included: plant and pot. Purchase your plant and pot for the class at 15% off retail price!
BYOB and BYOF (Bring your own friends!)