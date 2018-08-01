Plant Parenthood: Repotting Demo & Hands-on Class

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018

Increase your plant parenting skills in a friendly non-judgemental atmosphere. What you'll be learning: choosing the right potting mix, finding the correct pot size, knowing when to repot, and other tips and tricks to make your plant owning journey easier.

The class fee includes a repotting demonstration and hands-on guided practice.

Not included: plant and pot. Purchase your plant and pot for the class at 15% off retail price!

BYOB and BYOF (Bring your own friends!)