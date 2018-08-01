Close
Search

Plant Parenthood: Repotting Demo & Hands-on Class

Original

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018

Time
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
    704 Main St.
    Evanston, IL 60202
    Telephone
    847-418-1289
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Tickets can be purchased here

    Increase your plant parenting skills in a friendly non-judgemental atmosphere. What you'll be learning: choosing the right potting mix, finding the correct pot size, knowing when to repot, and other tips and tricks to make your plant owning journey easier. 

    The class fee includes a repotting demonstration and hands-on guided practice. 

    Not included: plant and pot. Purchase your plant and pot for the class at 15% off retail price!

    BYOB and BYOF (Bring your own friends!)

    Previous Event
    Next Event