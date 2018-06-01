Thursday, May 17 - Jun 7, 2018

Thursday, May 17, 4:30–6:30 pm | Remarks at 5:15 pm

Joseph Regenstein Library, The University of Chicago

1100 E. 57th St., Chicago, IL 60637



Celebrate the opening of Play on Surfaces and Surfing, a temporary exhibition of new work by Jessica Stockholder.



The reception also marks the launch of the revised and expanded edition of Jessica Stockholder from Phaidon. This is the definitive book on a creative force who continues to influence sculpture and installation art. Stockholder has long broken down the boundaries between painting, sculpture, and architecture to explore the body in social and cultural space—using found objects intertwined with profusions of vivid colors. This revised, updated edition spotlights the extraordinary evolution of her career, and examines the pivotal role she has played in shaping some of the most fundamental ideas around which contemporary sculpture and painting revolve today.



Jessica Stockholder is Raymond W. and Martha Hilpert Gruner Distinguished Service Professor and Chair of the Department of Visual Arts at the University of Chicago.