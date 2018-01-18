Poetry Reading: Cameron Harvey

Thursday, Jan 18, 2018

"See Without Seeing and Know Without Knowing" is an installation of ethereal paintings that considers that we, as living beings, are energy bodies made up of small, moving particles, which exist without edges or boundaries. The paintings expand upon the idea that the world we know is not made up of separate solid objects, but rather a universe of infinite and interconnected particles of energy. The paintings, like portals into another dimension, remind us that the nature of the Self is far greater than the experience of the physical body.

Originally from Vermont, Cameron Harvey now lives and works in Chicago, IL. She graduated cum laude from Wellesley College in 1999 with a BA in Studio Art.

6:00 - 7:00 pm

Poetry Reading