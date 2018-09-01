Saturday, Sep 29, 2018

This evening event is FREE and open to the public.

Portfolio walks are the perfect opportunity to show and see work with fellow photographers in a casual setting, and they’re also a great chance to meet and get to know Filter Photo’s portfolio reviewers outside the pressure of a formal review.

Artists, Festival VIPs, and the general public have a chance to socialize, win raffle prizes, and see an amazing amount of photography on display, for an evening of conversation and exchange. There will be book signings and community tables from local publishers, independent artists, and arts organizations including Candor Arts, Skylark Editions, LATITUDE Chicago, and Lillstreet Art Center, among others, in addition to the sponsor’s who helped support this year’s Festival. This is a busy evening with so much to see!

All Filter attendees registered for portfolio reviews are invited to reserve table space at the annual Portfolio Walk. Due to space limitations only the first 100 registered artists that rsvp will be granted table space.

This year’s walk will again feature voting and a People’s Choice Award. Check out the 2017 People’s Choice winner, Michael Koerner, one of the newest artists represented by Catherine Edelman Gallery in Chicago.