Portrait of the Artist as a Landscape: Exhibition Tour

Saturday, Jan 27, 2018

Exhibition Tour

Saturday, January 27 at 1:30 p.m. Join us for an in-depth look at the exhibition Gertrude Abercrombie. Free with museum admission or current membership.

"Elmhurst Art Museum proudly announces its upcoming exhibition Gertrude Abercrombie: Portrait of the Artist as a Landscape organized by Jenny Gibbs and coordinated at the museum by Lal Bahcecioglu. Featuring works from Chicago painter Abercrombie, who frequently hosted and played with acclaimed jazz musicians in her home, the show will be on view January 20 - March 4, 2018. Additional information is available at www.elmhurstartmuseum.org."

*Photo Courtesy of Lithub.com