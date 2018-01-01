Portrait of the Artist as a Landscape: Exhibition Tour with Donna Seaman

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018

Exhibition Tour with Donna Seaman

Saturday, February 17 at 1:30 p.m. Donna Seaman, the author of Identity Unknown: Rediscovering Seven American Women Artists, will give an exhibition tour focusing on Gertrude Abercrombie’s biography. The painter Abercrombie surrounded herself with fascinating people including jazz musicians like Dizzy Gillespie, held regular jam sessions at her home, and was referred to as "the queen of the bohemian artists." After the tour, Seaman will be available to sign copies of her book. Free with museum admission or current membership.

"Elmhurst Art Museum proudly announces its upcoming exhibition Gertrude Abercrombie: Portrait of the Artist as a Landscape organized by Jenny Gibbs and coordinated at the museum by Lal Bahcecioglu. Featuring works from Chicago painter Abercrombie, who frequently hosted and played with acclaimed jazz musicians in her home, the show will be on view January 20 - March 4, 2018. Additional information is available at www.elmhurstartmuseum.org. "

*Photo Courtesy of Lithub.com