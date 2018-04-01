Post Now and Post New: Afrofuturist Themes in Contemporary Art Practice

Thursday, May 3, 2018
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- Michigan Avenue
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- 312-663-5554
Jennifer Scott, D.Denenge Duyst-Akpem, and Ingrid LaFleur
Jennifer Scott will lead a discussion on Afrofuturist themes in contemporary art and how they inform artistic practice in photography and other mediums. Jennifer Scott is director of the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum at the University of Illinois at Chicago. D. Denenge Duyst-Akpem is an Afrofuturist space sculptor, performance artist, designer, writer, and educator. Artist and curator Ingrid LaFleur founded the Afrofuturist film and art program Afrotopia and was notably a former candidate for mayor of Detroit.