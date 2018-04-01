Close
Post Now and Post New: Afrofuturist Themes in Contemporary Art Practice

Thursday, May 3, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    Michigan Avenue
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    312-663-5554
    Jennifer Scott, D.Denenge Duyst-Akpem, and Ingrid LaFleur

    Jennifer Scott will lead a discussion on Afrofuturist themes in contemporary art and how they inform artistic practice in photography and other mediums. Jennifer Scott is director of the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum at the University of Illinois at Chicago. D. Denenge Duyst-Akpem is an Afrofuturist space sculptor, performance artist, designer, writer, and educator. Artist and curator Ingrid LaFleur founded the Afrofuturist film and art program Afrotopia and was notably a former candidate for mayor of Detroit.

