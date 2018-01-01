Friday, Dec 1 - 21, 2017

The Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to announce, Preview 7: The whole is always smaller than its parts, a group exhibition featuring​ the 2017-2018 BOLT Artists-in-Residence​.

Preview 7 presents works by Benjamin Larose, Brent Fogt, Cameron Harvey, Derrick Woods-Morrow, Emilio Rojas, Jean Alexander Frater, Jeffrey Grauel, Melissa Leandro, Oscar Chavez, and Roni Packer. This group show reveals new works by each of the artists-in-residence in anticipation of their solo exhibitions occurring in 2018. Preview 7 is curated by Ionit Behar.

During the opening reception of Preview 7: The whole is always smaller than its parts, visit the BOLT Studios to see other works by the artists-in-residence.

Opening Reception & Open Studios: Friday, December 1, 6-9pm

Image: Emilio Rojas, In the Lap of Lincoln, 2017, from the performance-lecture Monuments and their collapse, durational performance-lecture. Photo credit: Joe Houlberg.