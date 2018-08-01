Close
Pride & Prejudice: Juror's Talk

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018

2:00pm - 3:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    ARC Gallery
    West Side
    2156 N. Damen
    Chicago, IL 60647
    773-252-2232
    Saturday at 2 PM - 3 PM

    The juror for this exhibit, Oli Rodriguez, is an interdisciplinary artist working in video, photography, performance and writing. Currently, he is faculty in the Photography Department at the School of the Art Institute Chicago (SAIC). His projects conceptually intersect and dialogue within consent, queerness, childhood and sexuality. He curated the exhibition, The Great Refusal: Taking on New Queer Aesthetics at SAIC. He is part of the monograph Confronting the Abject, named from his research themed class that he co-taught with Catherine Opie at SAIC. He just finished his book, the Papi Project, which archives the AIDS pandemic through his queer, POC family in Chicago during the 1980s. Rodriguez has screened, performed, lectured and exhibited his works internationally and nationally. Oli Rodriguez will give a closing juror's talk on July 14, 2pm. His work can be seen at www.olirodriguez.com

