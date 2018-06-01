Prime Time: #FutureSelf

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018

Prime Time - the MCA's after-hours series that taps into the creative pulse of Chicago with an eclectic mix of live music, performance art, film screenings, and interactive programs - returns this fall with #FutureSelf, featuring concerts by Japanese Breakfast and Ought. Visitors can experience the museum as a lively and immersive backdrop for a diverse array of art encounters staged by Chicago artists and key cultural groups in the city. This 21+ event takes place during the last few weeks of the immersive, tech-focused exhibition I Was Raised On the Internet and offers a kaleidoscope of opportunities to engage with and dream of the future.