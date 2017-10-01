Saturday, Sep 23, 2017

Saturday, September 23, 7-11 pm

Prime Time: Off Rack is an evening of music, fashion, and dance that explores the intersections of fashion, design, and contemporary art with art activations and distinctive food and beverages. The evening features a performance by rapper and dancer Le1f in the museum's atrium, and Style Wars, a live design competition presented by fashion collaborative House of Diehl of New York. Other appearances include Eda Yorulmazglu's costumed 'creatures;' DJ sets from Rae Chardonnay and Cqqchitfruit; music and dance performances by Brandon Bullard and Sadie Woods; and Growing Concerns Poetry Collective performs their lyrically driven album We Here: Thank You for Noticing.



MCA Prime Time is an after-hours series that taps into the creative pulse of Chicago with an eclectic mix of live music, performance art, film screenings, and interactive programs that transform the museum with artists and key cultural groups in the city. Prime Time: Off Rack is organized by January Parkos Arnall, curator, Public Programs and Ann Meisinger, assistant curator, Public Programs.

Tickets: $20