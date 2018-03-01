Print Viewing

Close
Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    MoCP Print Study Room

    MoCP curatorial assistant Shawn Rowe will lead a guided viewing of works from the museum’s permanent collection that explore themes of war, identity, and displacement. Works by photographers Anthony Haughey, Curtis Mann, Rachel Papo, and others will be discussed in terms of the unique processes and approaches used in visualizing conflict.

