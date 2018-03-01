Print Viewing

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Events
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- Michigan Avenue
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- 312-663-5554
MoCP Print Study Room
MoCP curatorial assistant Shawn Rowe will lead a guided viewing of works from the museum’s permanent collection that explore themes of war, identity, and displacement. Works by photographers Anthony Haughey, Curtis Mann, Rachel Papo, and others will be discussed in terms of the unique processes and approaches used in visualizing conflict.