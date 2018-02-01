Sunday, Jan 14, 2018

Cost: $225 Member / $275 Non-Member / $145 Student/Recent Graduate

Location: Filter Space 1821 W. Hubbard St., Ste. 207

Join Filter Photo Executive Director, Jennifer Murray along with artists and educators Aimée Beaubien and Jon Horvath for this one-day workshop. Develop your portfolio and hone your presentation skills through this intensive session for the emerging photographer. As a part of our Professional Development workshop series, participants will develop an existing body of work into a professional portfolio ready for presentation or review at photography festivals, fairs, and with curators and gallerists. Designed for those looking for feedback on new or existing projects that can benefit from critique as well as professional practices advice, the workshop will focus on review of current portfolios, editing and sequencing images, in-depth group critique, and advice on presentation.

This hands-on workshop is ideal for emerging photographers, recent graduates, new practitioners, and those making a shift from commercial to fine-art work and is excellent preparation for professional portfolio reviews.