Professionalizing the Artist

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017
- Time
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Filter Photo
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1821 W Hubbard, Ste. 207 (60622)
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
This panel of current students of photography and emerging artists will share their experiences balancing risk-taking in their personal work with the pressures to simultaneously provide a professional context for their efforts. How do artists juggle making new work while finding opportunities to share their work? The panelists will explore a wide range of ways to participate in art communities and navigate the pressures to professionalize. Join us for a lively discussion withClarissa Bonet, Carly Ries, Guanyu Xu, and moderated by Aimée Beaubien.
Free to the public.
Located at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel.