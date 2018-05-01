Project Onward Portrait Slam

Saturday, May 5, 2018
- Time
- 12:00am - 4:00pm
- Categories
-
- Events
- Location
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 312-243-9088
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Portrait of one person, $40
Advanced registration encouraged
Back by popular demand--Intuit is thrilled to welcome Project Onward for a Portrait Slam this spring! Let Project Onward's artists create a unique masterpiece for you or a loved one that will be cherished for years to come. Perfect for Mother's Day and Father's Day gift giving!