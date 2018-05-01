Close
Project Onward Portrait Slam

Louis_portrait_4

Saturday, May 5, 2018

12:00am - 4:00pm
  • Events
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    West Side
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    312-243-9088
    Portrait of one person, $40
    Advanced registration encouraged 
     
    Back by popular demand--Intuit is thrilled to welcome Project Onward for a Portrait Slam this spring! Let Project Onward's artists create a unique masterpiece for you or a loved one that will be cherished for years to come. Perfect for Mother's Day and Father's Day gift giving! 

