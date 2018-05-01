Close
Project Onward Portrait Slam

Project-onward

Saturday, May 5, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Portrait of one person, $40*
    Advanced registration encouraged

    Back by popular demand--Intuit is thrilled to welcome Project Onward for a Portrait Slam this spring! Let Project Onward's artists create a unique masterpiece for you or a loved one that will be cherished for years to come. Perfect for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gift giving! 

    Project Onward will have six artists available to create custom portraits on site at Intuit. You can sit for a portrait or you can bring a photo for the artists to work from. Each portrait takes 30 minutes to complete. 

