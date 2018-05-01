Project Onward Portrait Slam

Saturday, May 5, 2018

Portrait of one person, $40*

Advanced registration encouraged

Back by popular demand--Intuit is thrilled to welcome Project Onward for a Portrait Slam this spring! Let Project Onward's artists create a unique masterpiece for you or a loved one that will be cherished for years to come. Perfect for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gift giving!

Project Onward will have six artists available to create custom portraits on site at Intuit. You can sit for a portrait or you can bring a photo for the artists to work from. Each portrait takes 30 minutes to complete.