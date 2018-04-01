Public Art Walking Tour

Thursday, Apr 5, 2018

Public art on campus is a fascinating, spontaneous experience, with some sculptures boldly claiming open spaces and others tucked unexpectedly between buildings. This one-hour tour led by a Smart Museum docent covers a small sample of the stunning works that have helped shape the University of Chicago's intellectual and cultural life for decades.

Monthly tours (Thursdays April 5, May 3, and June 7) begin at 5:30 pm at Black Sphere, across the street from Cobb Hall, 5811 S. Ellis Avenue, and end at the Smart Museum of Art.

Free, and open to all. Space is limited. Please register in advance.

Register for a tour