Public Art Walking Tour

Thursday, Jul 5, 2018

Public art on the University of Chicago's campus is a fascinating, spontaneous experience, with some sculptures boldly claiming open spaces and others tucked unexpectedly between buildings. This one-hour tour led by a Smart Museum docent covers a small sample of the stunning works that have helped shape the University's intellectual and cultural life for decades.



Tour begins at 5:30 pm at Idee di Pietra (Ideas of Stone), located near the south entrance of the Booth School of Business, Charles M. Harper Center, 5807 S. Woodlawn Avenue. The tour ends at the Smart Museum of Art.



Free, and open to all.