Public Reception

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018
- Time
- 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Northern Illinois University
Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
DeKalb, IL 60115
- Telephone
- 815-753-1936
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Celebrate guest alumni artists and former facutly in the Art Museum's two current exhibitions: SWEET, Golden and Delicious…"Faculty-select and Museum-certified" NIU Studio and Design Alumni Artists andImagery and Icons: Former Tenure and Tenure-track Faculty exhibition.