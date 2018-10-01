Close
Search

Public Reception

B4e67d74ea585cb1cbf75d4ef2c3b78a9b417a14

Thursday, Sep 20, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Northern Illinois University (NIU) Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northern Illinois University
    Altgeld Hall, 1st Fl., West End
    DeKalb, IL 60115
    Telephone
    815-753-1936
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Celebrate guest alumni artists and former facutly in the Art Museum's two current exhibitions: SWEET, Golden and Delicious…"Faculty-select and Museum-certified" NIU Studio and Design Alumni Artists andImagery and Icons: Former Tenure and Tenure-track Faculty exhibition.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event