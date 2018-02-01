Close
Search

Public School

Jgrauel01b-(1280x853)-(1)

Friday, Feb 2 - 22, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 5:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    BOLT Residency at Chicago Artists Coalition
    Address
    217 N. Carpenter (60607)
    Telephone
    312-491-8888
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present Public School, a solo exhibition by BOLT Artist-in-Residence, Jeffrey Grauel.

    Public School brings together two new bodies of artwork by Grauel: hooked rugs, their outmoded-grade-school-subject-matter covered in layer of shag; and, wooden sculptures inspired by a bamboozling childhood visit to a Southern Californian ghost town amusement park. The labor intensive process used to produce one set against the illusion of natural laws defied in the other.

    A new essay by J. Nicole Brooks will accompany the exhibition.

    Opening reception: Friday, February 2, 2018 from 6-9:30pm 

    COST: Free and open to the public

    Previous Event
    Next Event