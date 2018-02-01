Friday, Feb 2 - 22, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 5:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- BOLT Residency at Chicago Artists Coalition
- Address
- 217 N. Carpenter (60607)
- Telephone
- 312-491-8888
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present Public School, a solo exhibition by BOLT Artist-in-Residence, Jeffrey Grauel.
Public School brings together two new bodies of artwork by Grauel: hooked rugs, their outmoded-grade-school-subject-matter covered in layer of shag; and, wooden sculptures inspired by a bamboozling childhood visit to a Southern Californian ghost town amusement park. The labor intensive process used to produce one set against the illusion of natural laws defied in the other.
A new essay by J. Nicole Brooks will accompany the exhibition.
Opening reception: Friday, February 2, 2018 from 6-9:30pm
COST: Free and open to the public