Queerest Little Art Show in Chicago

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018

Being a part of the LGBTQ+ community can mean a lot of different things for different people. We’re here to show you what it means to us. Please join us in a night of art, laughter, music, drinks, and a large variety of rainbows! This show may contain nudity or provocative art. We feel that art should never be “rated” like movies.

Proceeds support the queer artists who contributed to this show. Several pieces will be priced as pay what you can.