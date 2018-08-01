Close
Queerest Little Art Show in Chicago

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018

6:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
  • Opening Receptions
  • Events
    Positive Space Studios
    West Side
    3520 W. Fullerton Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60647
    815.757.5214
    Being a part of the LGBTQ+ community can mean  a lot of different things for different people. We’re here to show you what it means to us. Please join us in a night of art, laughter, music, drinks, and a large variety  of rainbows! This show may contain nudity or provocative art.  We feel that art should never be “rated” like movies.

    Proceeds support the queer artists who contributed to this show. Several pieces will be priced as pay what you can.

