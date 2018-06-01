Rachel Niffenegger: Soul Bone

Friday, Jun 1 - Jul 7, 2018

In Gallery 1

Rachel Niffenegger's fifth show at Western Exhibitions opens, along with Michael Pellew's show in Gallery 2, with a reception for the artists, free and open to the public, on Friday, June 1, 5 to 8pm and will run through July 7. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11am to 6pm. The gallery will be closed on July 4.

Rachel Niffenegger's work has been included in group show at the Museum for Modern Art in Arnhem, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Tracy Williams LTD, Bourouina Gallery in Berlin, Ceri Hand Gallery in Liverpool, and The Suburban in Milwaukee. In 2012 she completed a 9-month residency at DE ATELIERS in Amsterdam. Niffenegger, born in Evanston in 1985, received her BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and her MFA from Northwestern University. She lives and works in Chicago.