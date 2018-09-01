Ramiro Silva: Mundane

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018

An Art Exhibition by Ramiro Silva

Long faces, sad shoulders, day after day, repeat, repeat, repeat.

Same people, same faces. Everybody thinking about how unique they are, so many different people doing the same thing on repeat, on repeat, on repeat that end up becoming one uniform grey structure. Sometimes meaningless, sometimes empty, but most of the time full of hidden colors, stories and struggles.



You just have to look, not even deep inside, you just have to connect and feel like that other existence to understand yourself, to understand your struggle and your own journey, to learn how you feel, to comprehend you are unique yet mundane.