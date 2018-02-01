Saturday, Feb 24 - 25, 2018
- Categories
-
- Auctions & Sales
- Location
- Randolph Street Market Festival
- Address
- 1350 Block of W. Randolph
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Great gifts and #hot vintage at every price from 125 smoking vendors selling art, vintage fashion for men/women, decor, fancy foods, chocolates, cocoa, hot sauces, pastries and more! Enjoy our drinks and bloody mary station at the market bar to make for a fun day of shopping in the heart of the West Loop of Chicago!
Sat+Sun 10am-5pm
Free West Loop/Fulton Market delivery area
Kids under 12 always FREE!
FREE PARKING in huge Plumbers Hall lot for all indoor shows!
Please Note: Because we have a huge onsite parking lot with FREE parking during our off season October through April shows, there will be no Michigan Avenue Trolley running during these months. Trolley ONLY runs May-September.