Randolph Street SPRING MARKET

Saturday, Mar 24 - 25, 2018

Presented by the producers of the Randolph Street Market, the indoor-only March Market provides a unique mix of smartly priced antique, vintage and modern goods makes for simple and convenient one-stop shopping. Great gifts and #hot vintage at every price from 125 smoking vendors selling art, vintage fashion for men/women, decor, fancy foods, chocolates, cocoa, hot sauces, pastries and more! Enjoy our drinks and bloody mary station at the market bar to make for a fun day of shopping in the heart of the West Loop of Chicago!

Sat+Sun 10am-5pm

Free West Loop/Fulton Market delivery area

Kids under 12 always FREE!

FREE PARKING in huge Plumbers Hall lot for all indoor shows!

Please Note: Because we have a huge onsite parking lot with FREE parking during our off season October through April shows, there will be no Michigan Avenue Trolley running during these months. Trolley ONLY runs May-September.