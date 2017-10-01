Close
Rarities of these Lands: Tulips and other Exotica in the Making of Golden Age Holland

Thursday, Oct 19, 2017

5:30pm - 5:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Krannert Art Museum
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Talk by Claudia Swan, associate professor of Art History, Northwestern University.

    KAM Auditorium

    Presented in conjunction with Coveting Nature: Art, Collecting, and Natural History in Early Modern Europe exhibition

